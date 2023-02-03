Firearm, loaded magazine found inside of backpack at middle school in New Philadelphia

New Philadelphia Police found a firearm and magazines containing ammunition inside of a Welty Middle School student's backpack on Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the department.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were contacted by the middle school about a firearm inside of a student's backpack after it was brought to the attention of the principal, the release said.

Authorities said a student notified administrators who responded quickly by removing the student by bringing them into the office and separating them from the backpack.

After searching the backpack, the firearm and loaded magazines were located and seized by police, the release said. The student was taken into custody.

As of now, there are no known threats made against a student or staff member, police said.

