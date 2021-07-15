Man charged with OVI after driving wrong way on I-77 in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired after driving the wrong direction on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County last week, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On July 7 around 8:09 p.m., troopers received a call about a wrong way driver on I-77 who had been involved in a crash near state Route 212.

Troopers learned that a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was driving north on I-77 when it struck a commercial vehicle from behind as it exited the highway to SR 212.

The Cavalier then went off the left side of the road and turned around to flee the scene, traveling south in the northbound lanes of the highway, troopers said.

During a search, troopers found the Cavalier abandoned near the commercial vehicle weigh station just over a mile away.

Bolivar Police Department officers assisted troopers in locating the driver of the Cavalier, who was hiding in a wooded area.

The 39-year-old man was found to be impaired at the time of the incident and was charged with OVI as well as driving under suspension, hit-skip and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

