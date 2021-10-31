No cause of death yet for woman whose body was found dumped on Tuscarawas County road

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office continues to look into the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was dumped and found partially wrapped in plastic on the side of White Bridge Road in Goshen Township on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was identified as Amber L. Sherrell. Her cause of death has not been determined. Authorities said they are waiting on a toxicology report to come back and for the coroner to make a final determination.

"While the cause and manner of death is not yet known, foul play is suspected," the sheriff's office said.

Sherrell's body was found just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after a passerby spotted her on the road while on their way to work.

After confirming Sherrell's identity through fingerprints, the sheriff's office said it executed a search warrant at a home in Dover on Wednesday and collected a "significant amount of evidence." No one was home at the time. Deputies didn't say who the home belonged to or how it's connected to the case.

According to authorities, "the nature of the evidence cannot be disclosed at this time but...believe this evidence will prove to be crucial when prosecution occurs. DNA and other types of testing have been requested from the state crime lab."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-339-2000. Investigators are seeking information to put together a timeline of Sherrell's movements and her last moments.

