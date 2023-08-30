Ohio State Rep. Bob Young released on bond following second arrest

Ohio State Rep. Bob Young will be released on a personal bond following a second arrest after he violated a protection order stemming from his first arrest.

Young appeared in court via live stream on Wednesday.

The Republican legislator is being held in Summit County jail on a misdemeanor charge of "recklessly" violating a protection order, according to the Barberton Municipal Court.

Ohio State Rep. Bob Young arrested for second time in last 2 months

To recap, he's now facing three total charges. They are: domestic violence, assault and violating a protection order. All three are first-degree misdemeanors.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Young Sunday after Summit County filed a warrant Saturday.

Young was found at his residence in Magnolia and was emotional, according to TCSO. The county doesn't have body cameras. He was taken into custody by TCSO, and hours later, SCSO picked him up.

He is expected to appear in court again on Thursday for a pretrial hearing.