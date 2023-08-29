Ohio State Rep. Bob Young arrested for second time in last two months

A local lawmaker, State Rep. Bob Young, was arrested for the second time in two months after he violated a protection order stemming from his first arrest, according to Summit County Jail records.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Young during a traffic stop after a warrant was filed. He was taken into custody and then booked into Summit County Jail.

The protection order authorities say he violated was issued following his arrest for allegedly assaulting his wife and brother back in July.

He was charged with domestic violence and later pleaded not guilty. Despite calls for him to resign, Young refused. In July, he issued a statement that said the recent stress he was under caused him to act poorly. Young said that his actions weren't criminal but were "inappropriate and out of character." He said he had taken steps to seek counseling voluntarily in order to "address some of the issues that led to this incident."

It is unknown how he specifically violated the protection order.

The alleged assault

According to a Summit County Sheriff's Office report, Young was arguing with a friend at his home around 1 a.m. on July 7 when his wife stuck her hand up in front of his face to "stop him from yelling." The lawmaker then grabbed her arm and struck her face with an open hand during the argument, the report states. She threatened to call the police, but Young took her phone and threw it into the pool.

One hour later, Young's wife arrived at the home of her brother-in-law. She went there to "seek safe haven" with her kids, according to the report.

Young's brother saw the lawmaker pull into the driveway and park in front of his house, the report states. He went outside and told Young that he was not welcome and was not allowed to enter the house. Young then "lowered his shoulder and charged" in an attempt to enter the home without permission, according to authorities.

At the point of initial contact, "a scuffle ensued," according to the report. Young's brother defended himself and pushed back, and the lawmaker went through the glass storm door, the report states. Both men sustained injuries.

Who is Bob Young?

He represents the southern portions of Summit County. Taking office in 2021, the lawmaker works across the aisle on bills relating to finances. He is the chair of the Pensions Committee but also runs a small business in Akron. Young is currently serving his second term in the House.

