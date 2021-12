Photos: $8,000 worth of toys for 300 children in Tuscarawas County destroyed in building fire

Approximately $8,000 worth of toys set to be distributed to 3,000 Tuscarawas County children for the holidays was destroyed in a building fire Monday night in Carroll County. Christmas isn't completely ruined thanks to a special delivery arriving Tuesday that will be sent to the Calvary Methodist Church. The public can send monetary donations to Toys for Tots: PO Box 113, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.