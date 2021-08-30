Tuscarawas Co. health commissioner writes open letter, says family has been threatened over COVID-19 response

DOVER, Ohio — Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner Katie Seward wrote a letter last week expressing frustration to the public's response to the health department's COVID-19 policies, stating that she has been threatened and harassed because some people see the decisions the department has made as controversial.

Seward wrote in the letter that her "personal life has been dissected, judged and ridiculed" and she's been labeled "the most hated woman in Tuscarawas County."

But Seward said the final straw was when critics began circulating pictures of her 4-month-old daughter on the internet.

"There was a post made that insinuated that they knew where I lived and that there were threats made that if I continued to do my job, that more photos of my daughter would be shared," said Seward.

Seward said for months she and her staff have been the target of criticism, but that it got worse as parents prepared to send their kids back to school.

"I feel like as COVID has gone on longer, the individuals have become angrier," said Seward.

The health commissioner said many of the complaints center around the health department's issuing of quarantine orders to students who have been in close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19.

Health guidelines say if those students are unvaccinated and were not wearing masks, they are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

"It is my duty, my obligation to follow the Ohio revised code and ensure individuals who could potentially spread a very serious virus to others stay home until we know they are healthy enough to return to school without potentially spreading," she said.

Already this school year, Seward said the health department issued about 200 of the quarantine orders. While she knows it's not popular, she said it's her job.

"I would not be willing to gamble with my child’s health or life and I’m certainly not going to gamble with your child’s health or life," said Seward.

She said she never imagined the criticism she would face working in public health.

She said she wrote the letter to not only address her critics but to make the community aware of what was happening and the effect it was having.

"To be accused of such terrible things such as attempting to control people or manipulate them, or being a liar or, you know, things as terrible as being a Nazi has just been disheartening for as much — as much emotion and passion as we’ve been putting into our work for the last year," Seward said.

She hopes the letter convinces critics to think twice before lashing out with personal attacks.

Seward said she recognizes criticism comes with the job but believes the vitriol needs to stop.

"It’s not okay," Seward said. "Someone needs to say, just because you’re a public official doesn’t automatically give it open range to people to say and do whatever they want about you. We can disagree, but gosh, in a time now more than ever we need to come together. Someone has to stand up and say enough is enough."

COVID-19 in Tuscarawas County

Here's how things look right now:

As of Aug. 30, the Ohio Department of Health states that 9,363 people in Tuscarawas County have been infected by COVID-19. More than 700 people have been hospitalized and 261 have died from the disease.

According to the US Census Bureau, Tuscarawas County has 91,987 (as of 2019), which means that more than 10% of the county has been infected with the virus.

Ohio Department of Health

That's the same percentage infected as Franklin County based on population. Franklin County has 1,316,756 people (as of 2019, according to the US Census Bureau) and has 139,178 individuals infected by the virus.

While certainly a smaller region, Tuscarawas County has been hit just as hard by COVID-19 as larger metropolitan areas.

Other health officials face harassment

Seward isn't the only public health official to be targeted with harassment and threats.

Last September, South Carolina’s Public Health Director, Dr. Joan Duwve, who was chosen by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to take over Ohio’s top health position, said in a statement to The State.com that she withdrew her name hours after her hiring was announced publicly because she didn’t want her family to deal with the harassment that Dr. Amy Acton’s family faced.

"While I have dedicated my life to improving public health, my first commitment is to my family. I am a public figure. My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment,” Duwve said.

You can read Seward's full letter below:

August 27, 2021



Tuscarawas County Community,



I was initially drawn to the field of public health for its intent to use science to improve the health of populations. Largely, public health is not controversial. Most people probably think that the Public Health Department is a place you go to get a septic permit or a birth certificate. In the public health world, there is a common saying: “When public health works, nothing happens.”



A year into the COVID-19 pandemic and everything about public health has now changed. As a community, we are all exhausted. Many people have heard conflicting public health messages from a variety of sources, and we are ALL ready to be done with masks, social distancing, quarantines, and anything else to do with COVID-19. However, the COVID-19 virus is not done with us. While theinfection fatality rate may be low, COVID-19 has killed more Americans than every single war since World War I combined and has taken 260 people in our community.



Viruses, like the coronavirus, have the capacity to reproduce themselves over and over again so long as there are susceptible hosts, or people. At every stage of spread it gets harder and harder to stop.



As the Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner, appointed under the statutes of Chapter 3709 of the Ohio Revised Code, I have legal, ethical, and moral obligations to perform the duties assigned by the Board of Health under the State of Ohio’s Revised Code. Unfortunately, despite working diligently to uphold those obligations and always acting in good faith, I, like many of my colleagues across Ohio and the United States, have become an easy target for people’s frustrations. There is a rawness in the way people are behaving towards each other, towards healthcare and public health workers, and towards me, personally and professionally.



The COVID-19 response should never have become a red or blue issue. The COVID-19 virus has always been the enemy, and the United States its target. We must come together against this enemy and allow science to be our leader.



I have no playbook for the decisions I have faced, but I have always acted ethically and with the best interest of the Tuscarawas County community in mind.



As our children return to school this fall, stakes are higher than ever. We are now fighting a variant that is more contagious, affects children more frequently, and potentially has greater health consequences than the strains that have come before. I have heard from many very passionate community members regarding differing stances on mask and vaccine mandates in schools. I have been told to “do more” and pressured to “do less.” Let me be clear. The Health Department and I will continue to provide the most up to date recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health, current data, and any other pertinent information to the school districts and public so that they may make the best decisions for their students, staff, and community. I have no authority over mask, vaccine and quarantine mandates and/or recommendations. However, I do have duties and responsibilities I am obligated to uphold under State of Ohio laws, such as isolating persons infected with a contagious disease and quarantining persons who are exposed to a communicable disease, if the disease is deemed quarantinable by the State of Ohio. The



guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health regarding “who” is considered a close contact must be followed but were not set by our local Health Department or myself, personally.



After numerous discussions with school districts in our County, many did not feel they had the proper authority to exclude students from school who had not been officially ordered into quarantine by the Health Commissioner. I had hoped to just provide quarantine recommendations to contacts, but due to the difficult position that placed the schools in, I found it necessary to issue orders so that districts would have the needed documentation for exclusion.



It should be noted that per the Ohio Department of Health guidelines, if schools have mask mandates in place (regardless of vaccination status), strategies to maximize physical distancing, and documented COVID-19 policies, the risk of transmission is generally considered low, and despite positive COVID-19 cases, all classroom contacts without symptoms would be permitted to remain in the classroom and participate in extracurricular sports.



I understand and support the need to keep our children in the classroom. I appreciate and value the benefit of extracurricular activities. That is why I have communicated to Superintendents the best practices and recommendations outlined above. School districts may decide to choose to implement these policies and that would, in turn, reduce the number of persons required to be quarantined. I recognize that implementation of social distancing and mask mandates may not be a best fit for every district, but it must be acknowledged that the lack of those measures result in the need to contact trace and quarantine those identified as close contacts.



The Health Department relies heavily on our partnership with each school district to complete this task and we are so appreciative of the time and effort this takes. The orders provided to students after a known exposure are the obligation of the Health Department and a delegated responsibility of the Health Commissioner as outlined in Chapter 3707.08 and 3707.16 of the Ohio Revised Code. Please understand that placing students in quarantine is not an act of malice or retaliation against those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated or those who speak out against mask or vaccine mandates. Those are the guidelines I am required to follow. Simply put, it is my job.



Over the past year, I have been threatened and harassed, my character has been torn down. My personal life has been dissected, judged, and ridiculed. I have been labeled “the most hated woman in Tuscarawas County.”



Even still, I love public health, and I love Tuscarawas County. I came to the field of public health and the Tuscarawas community committed to applying my knowledge and training to save lives. I appreciate the passion of so many of our residents. I am NOT under any circumstance attempting to take away any personal freedoms or your right to decide what is best for you and your family on any health matter, but I am obligated to follow Ohio’s Revised Code.



As we continue to navigate these uncharted waters, I promise to continue making good faith decisions and responsibly act within the scope of my duties assigned under the laws of the State of Ohio.



With respect and sincerity,



Katie Seward, MPH, CHES, CTTS

Tuscarawas County Health Commissioner



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.