Tuscarawas Co. Sheriff's Office seeking info on man found dead in car

DENNISON, Ohio — Authorities in Tuscarawas County are asking for the public's help retracing the steps of a man who was found dead in a car on McKee Road near Trinity Twin City Hospital early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said the man is believed to be John Q Bashline II, of Powhatan Point, Ohio.

He was found around 4:34 a.m. in the backseat a red car on McKee Road near Eastport Road SE, which is a short distance northwest of the hospital.

"Our office has spoken to family who saw him yesterday in Belmont County who stated that he was headed to Tuscarawas County. If you have seen John or his car somewhere recently, please call 330-339-2000 to give us your information," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities want to speak to anyone who may have information about Bashline's most recent whereabouts and associates he had.

