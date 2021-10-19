WWII soldier killed by artillery blast in Germany identified as Dover man 76 years later

DOVER, Ohio — A soldier from Dover, Ohio who was killed in Germany during World War II has been accounted for through DNA testing, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday.

Army Pvt. Emmet W. Schwartz, 24, of Dover, was accounted for on July 9 through DNA testing.

In December 1944, Schwartz was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division. He was killed in action by an artillery blast on Dec. 27.

His body was unable to be recovered.

One day, while studying unresolved American losses in the Hurtgen area, a DPAA historian determined one set of unidentified remains, designated X—7173 St. Avoid, originally recovered from a foxhole in 1946, could possibly belong to Schwartz.

The remains were buried at Rhone American Cemetery in Draguignan, France and were disinterred in June 2019 and sent to a laboratory in Nebraska.

Through dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, the remains were identified as belonging to Schwartz.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands to indicate he has been accounted for.

Schwartz will be buried on Nov. 18 in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.

