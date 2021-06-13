1 man fatally shot at race track in Wayne County, another hospitalized

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a race track in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to calls Sunday evening at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Ohio.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, one man has died as a result of the shooting, and one other suffered gunshot wounds and was hospitalized.

According to witnesses, an intoxicated driver of a gray pickup truck was doing burnouts in the parking area and kicked up gravel into a group of people. That started the deadly altercation.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department believes the man who was killed in the shooting was a bystander.

The suspect still has not been found and roughly 20 rounds were discharged at the scene during the shooting, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

The event started at 8 a.m., with the last race of the day set for 6 p.m. Approximately 20 minutes prior to the final race is when the shots were fired.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

