2 dead in early morning crash involving commercial trucks on I-71 in Wayne County

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two men are dead and another was injured after a crash involving two commercial trucks that occurred on Interstate 71 in Wayne County early Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 3:33 a.m., a 2017 International semi-truck and trailer was stopped on the right berm in the northbound lanes of I-71 after it had hit a deer, disabling the truck. At the same time, a 2011 Isuzu NPR box truck was traveling in the right northbound lanes of I-71 when it drove onto the right berm and struck the semi, troopers said.

The 28-year-old driver of the box truck was transported to Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two passengers of the box truck, 30-year-old Nicholas Holmes and 21-year-old Christopher Fox, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident.

Authorities closed I-71 for around two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Troopers said it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

