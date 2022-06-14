Watch
NewsLocal NewsWayne County News

Actions

3 employees hospitalized after explosion at Quasar Energy facility in Wooster

Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 2.42.56 PM.png
Mike Schenk | The Daily Record.
Explosion shuts downs Quasar Plant in Wooster.
Screen Shot 2022-06-14 at 2.42.56 PM.png
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:20:30-04

WOOSTER, Ohio — Three people who work at a biosolid processing facility were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an explosion Tuesday, according to Wooster Police.

Fire crews responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. to a possible explosion at the Secrest Rad Quasar Energy Group facility.

According to The Daily Record, the explosion took place in the black-domed digestion unit that processes biosolids, including food waste and manure.

Hazmat teams were called in.

The explosion shut down the facility. An official cause has yet to be determined.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.