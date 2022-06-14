3 employees hospitalized after explosion at Quasar Energy facility in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio — Three people who work at a biosolid processing facility were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an explosion Tuesday, according to Wooster Police.

Fire crews responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. to a possible explosion at the Secrest Rad Quasar Energy Group facility.

According to The Daily Record, the explosion took place in the black-domed digestion unit that processes biosolids, including food waste and manure.

Hazmat teams were called in.

The explosion shut down the facility. An official cause has yet to be determined.

