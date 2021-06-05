33-year-old man operating horse-drawn vehicle killed in Wayne County crash

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred in Wayne County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A man operating a John Deere implement pulled by two horses was traveling west on state Route 226 when a 2008 Acura RDX also traveling west on SR 226 failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck the implement in rear.

Troopers said after the impact, the man, identified as 33-year-old Eli Miller, struck the windshield of the Acura and was then pulled down the roadway by the horses.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner's Office while the 42-year-old driver of the Acura was transported to Wooster Community Hospital.

The condition of the two horses is not known at this time.

According to troopers, alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Friday's incident marked Wayne County's sixth fatal crash on the year.

