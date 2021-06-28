53-year-old man killed by girlfriend in domestic violence incident at Orville home, police say

ORVILLE, Ohio — A 53-year-old man was shot and killed by his live-in girlfriend during a domestic violence situation at an Orville home on Sunday, according to a news release from the Orville Police Department.

Officers responded on Sunday at approximately 11:54 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Drive to investigate a domestic violence incident.

Officers and medical personnel found an unresponsive 53-year-old man, later identified as Douglas J. Brigham, inside the garage of the home.

Police said he suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and died in the garage.

A preliminary investigation indicated Brigham was in a physical fight with his live-in girlfriend.

Police say the girlfriend retrieved a 9mm pistol from Brigham’s truck and shot him in the garage "during a subsequent confrontation."

The girlfriend, who was interviewed at the police department, was arrested for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

She was transported to the Wayne County Jail.

Orville police are asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 330-684-5025.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.