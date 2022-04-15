600-pound antique counter stolen in Rittman returned after tipster sees News 5 story

RITTMAN, Ohio — An antique counter weighing more than 600 pounds that was stolen from the recently-opened WJR Rittman Nature Preserve in Rittman has been recovered by police after receiving a tip from someone who saw the story on News 5.

The nature preserve had purchased a historic Ohio 1853 General Store Counter for $2,000 to be used for the preserve’s new environmental education center as a lab work area for students. Rittman mayor Bill Robertson and Environmental Education Advisory Jim Trogdon were at the preserve Monday when they noticed it was missing.

The counter is about 15 feet long by 4 feet wide and weighs more than 600 pounds. The preserve had to use a 16-foot trailer and the help of six men to move it to the center. To steal it would have been no easy feat.

But after the story was shared on News 5, with the offer of a $1,000 reward for the location and return of the antique treasure to the preserve announced, police received a call from someone who wanted to claim the reward, according to Roberton.

Roberton said that the counter was recovered and is now being safely stored.

Police are currently investigating to determine how the person who had the counter came into possession of it.

