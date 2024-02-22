Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWayne County News

Actions

Commercial cleaning company cited for creating smell that overtook Wooster earlier this week

vlcsnap-2024-02-22-11h19m00s145.png
WEWS
vlcsnap-2024-02-22-11h19m00s145.png
Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 11:36:41-05

Quala, a commercial cleaning company in Wooster, was cited by a Wooster wastewater pre-treatment crew for the foul odor that could be smelled across the city on Monday.

The odor, which was not hazardous, could be smelled starting around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Watch our report on the smell from earlier this week:

What's that smell in Wooster?

According to the city officials, the smell was the result of the company converting a load of pipeline fluid from a liquid to a solid so that it could be taken to a landfill.

Quala said they will now be changing their procedures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

They were cited for creating a public nuisance.

To read the full report, click here.

RELATED: What's that smell in Wooster?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through