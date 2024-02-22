Commercial cleaning company cited for creating smell that overtook Wooster earlier this week

Quala, a commercial cleaning company in Wooster, was cited by a Wooster wastewater pre-treatment crew for the foul odor that could be smelled across the city on Monday.

The odor, which was not hazardous, could be smelled starting around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the city officials, the smell was the result of the company converting a load of pipeline fluid from a liquid to a solid so that it could be taken to a landfill.

Quala said they will now be changing their procedures to ensure this doesn't happen again.

They were cited for creating a public nuisance.

