Dog adopted after spending 672 days at Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center

WOOSTER, Ohio — After spending nearly two years at the Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, a 4.5-year-old pup found a new home when a family arrived at the shelter to adopt her Saturday.

Warsaw, a bully breed mix, had been at the shelter for 672 days, struggling to find a home that worked for her. She was unable to be adopted into a home with other dogs, cats or small animals, being described as a "diva" that "wants your undivided attention."

The pup was well trained, knowing multiple commands and was calm in a home setting, crating well at night. But she still remained at the shelter, week after week, month after month.

Until Saturday, that is, when a family came to the shelter and adopted the sweet girl, taking her to her new home after nearly two years without one.

The happy pup strutted out the doors of the shelter, ready to start her new life with her new family.

