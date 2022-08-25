Doylestown Church plans Kentucky mission to help tornado victims rebuild

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — Eight months have passed since a cluster of tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky taking dozens of lives and causing unbelievable damage.

The disaster touched the hearts of people connected to Doylestown United Methodist Church in Wayne County. They have organized a mission to rebuild for people devastated by the tragedy, especially those living in the obliterated communities of Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

Michael Woodward, 75, of Wooster, has gone on several other missions with the church, and shed tears when he talked to News 5 about how meaningful it is to help others impacted by natural disasters.

"I look at this way— if something happened to me, you can take somebody at my age and you've got everything you ever wanted— you have a disaster and lose everything," Woodward said. "I'd be thrilled to have somebody come down."

Nearly 80 people were killed in the Kentucky tornadoes. The damage has been estimated in the billions and thousands of homes were destroyed.

The church's mission will take place between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1. Guidance and support for the trip is being provided by The Fuller Center for Housing.

So far, there are 10 people going on the mission. Organizers are hoping to find five more volunteers.

"The more people you have, the more you get done," Woodward said. "You get so much more out of this than what you put into it."

A volunteer meeting will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the church located at 153 Church St. at 2 p.m. Cost for each participant is $200 to cover room, board and fuel costs.

Those interested in joining the relief effort should contact team leader, Earl Kerr at 330-347-4177 or ekerr@ohio.net.

Roberta Gleason, a member of the church who has participated in dozens of other missions, plans to do whatever she can to help the victims in Kentucky.

"My mother was 92 when she went on her first mission trip, so you can be any age to go on a mission trip," Gleason said. "It's a calling. It's something I didn't believe in before I did it. After you do it once, it gets in your blood."

