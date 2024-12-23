Fire damages multiple mobile homes in Shreve

SHREVE, Ohio — A massive fire damaged multiple mobile homes in Shreve Saturday night, leaving families without a home for the holidays.

“My fiancée is the one who saw it first and as soon as she saw it, we called in immediately,” said neighbor Brittany Wlgamott.

Wlgamott and her fiancée rushed over to their neighbors to help anyone escape from their burning homes.

“We heard screaming and that was the first sign of we knew something was wrong,” said Wlgamott.

She says it took 20 minutes for the fire department to arrive, but by that time, the homes were already engulfed in flames, and Wlgamott says multiple homes were impacted by the fire.

“There was guy in his trailer who woke up to it and his walls were melting. That's terrifying, and it started in another’s lady bedroom while they were having a party for their daughter, “said Wlgamott.

Family members like Anissa Miller rushed to the mobile home, hoping her loved ones were safe.

“When we arrived, the house was still going in full flames, and it was like watching a train wreck and I just couldn’t look away,” said Miller.

Neighbors say the fire caused homes to collapse, leaving families with pieces.

“Right now, were getting all of the sentimental items, anything that we can salvage from inside the house. And getting it packed up and moved out, so that we can figure out where to go from there,” said Miller.

Neighbors are sad families are dealing with this loss during the holiday season.

“We have children here, kids that lost their Christmas and families that lost their presents, their home and their memories. It’s just sad,” said Wlgamott.

However, the families are grateful to be a part of a close-knit community that takes care of themselves during hard times.

“Almost everybody in here has reached out and offered anything that they need, whether they need a couch to stay on, clothes or blankets,” said Miller.

It is unclear what started the fire. Clinton Township Fire and Rescue told News 5 they were notified of a mobile home fire at 7:19 p.m., and three neighboring trailers were damaged because of proximity. The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

