Kentucky man dies after hitting semi-tractor-trailer head-on in Green Township crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old man from Kentucky died in a two-vehicle crash on Fox Lake Road in Greene Township, located in Wayne County Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 3:51 a.m. on State Route 585 south of Fox Lake Road.

State troopers said a preliminary investigation revealed a 71-year-old man operating a semi-tractor tanker was traveling north on State Route 585 and a 21-year-old man from Lexington, driving a Toyota Solara, was traveling south on State Route Route 585 when he attempted to pass a semi-tractor-trailer and struck the semi-tractor tanker head-on, OSHP said.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Teague W. Curless, was pronounced dead at Aultman Orrville Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP said alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

This is the eighth fatal crash in Wayne County in 2021.

