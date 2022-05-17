President Biden honors Wayne County firefighter with Medal of Valor for 2019 pond rescue

EAST WAYNE, Ohio — An East Wayne firefighter received the Medal of Valor on Monday from President Joe Biden for rescuing a family from a frozen pond in 2019.

Ryan Sprunger rescued a grandfather and grandchild in December 2019 after they fell into a frozen pond. Medics were able to help rescue another grandchild that also fell in the pond.

Sprunger was off-duty at the time of the rescue.

The Medal of Valor is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer.

