Triway HS cancels first two football games after player tests positive for COVID-19

WOOSTER, Ohio — After months of practice, the Triway High School football team will not play football for the first two weeks of the season, according to Pat Honza, Triway Co-athletic director.

Honza confirmed a player tested positive for COVID-19 and the team had to cancel the first two weeks of football.

“As far as I know, they will not be rescheduled and will be declared a "no contest" for both games," Honza said.

Titans' Week 1 game at West Holmes and their Week 2 home game against Mogadore are canceled, according to the Daily Record.

