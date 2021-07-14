Wayne County Sheriff's Office seeking identity of man involved in Kidron Auction burglary

KIDRON, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify the man caught on camera breaking into the Kidron Auction and stealing money.

On July 7 around 4 a.m., a man broke into the Kidron Auction house in the 4800 block of Kidron Road, deputies said.

Once inside, the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

The man was caught on camera but has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call authorities at 330-264-3333.

