Ohio BCI investigating after pursuit ends in fatal crash, standoff and police shooting

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving the Southwest Enforcement Bureau that occurred after a pursuit led to a fatal crash and a more than four-hour standoff, according to the Brooklyn Police Department.

Tuesday morning, Parma Heights Police said they were called to assist Parma Police with a man who was threatening suicide by cop. Officers were made aware that the man's black F-150 pickup truck had been seen on a FLOCK camera in Parma Heights.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the man fled and officers proceeded to pursue him, police said.

Just before 11 a.m., Brooklyn Police officers were requested to assist Parma Heights Police and Parma Police, who were in pursuit of the pickup truck just before the truck crashed into two other vehicles on Tiedeman Road near I-480, Brooklyn Police said.

Brooklyn EMS transported three passengers from the other two vehicles to a nearby hospital, police said. At this time, their conditions are unknown. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck had a gun pointed to his head and was threatening suicide by cop, police said. Attempts to negotiate with the driver were unsuccessful, and Brooklyn Police requested assistance from Southwest Enforcement Bureau tactical officers.

After over four hours of negotiating, the driver exited the pickup truck with a gun in his hand and was shot by a tactical officer, police said. According to Parma Heights Police, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ohio BCI was called to the scene to investigate the shooting, police said.