Ohio BMV switching to online scheduling for driver exams, no longer scheduling by phone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Motor of Vehicles announced it will no longer schedule driver exams by phone, switching to an online scheduling system.

Parents and student drivers can register for a driving test on the Ohio BMV website, logging in with their personal information and a Customer Key from their BMV receipt.

If a customer doesn't have a key, they can enter additional information to log in to the site and schedule the exam.

"The BMV’s new, updated website is a quick and easy way to secure a driver exam date," the Ohio BMV wrote on Twitter.

The new online portal features driver exam scheduling, access to driving records, organ donor registry and license plate renewal and replacement, among other categories.

