NEO draws political heavyweights stumping for Senate and Governor

KENT, Ohio — Ohio has emerged as a battleground in the midterm elections.

Power players for both parties have been stumping for their candidates because political experts said there's a lot on the line in the midterms here in Ohio.

"Ohio is for at least this election cycle perceived of by both political parties as a competitive state once again for the governor's election and for the Senate election," said David Jackson, a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University.

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a campaign event at Kent State University Saturday to support Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, who's running for re-election in Ohio's 13th Congressional District.

"I can understand why Ohio and why Kent State and why so many of the communities surrounding, here have embraced her and have sent her to represent their values in Congress. And I think it's just been tremendously moving and illuminating to, to see it firsthand," Ocasio-Cortez said.

The two also encouraged voters, specifically young voters like the Golden Flashes in attendance, to vote in November.

"I think that everyone needs to go out and vote, whichever you land politically as a political science student, I think that it is incredibly important," said Ella Okin, a sophomore at Kent State University.

"I'm an alum of Kent State and so I'm really excited to represent my alma mater, next year in Congress, and part of what my office has done and what has been important to me is making sure people know I will show up for them," Sykes said.

Earlier this week, News5 spoke with Carey Coleman, the Republican candidate in the 13th Congressional District race.

"More than so many other different states, it is the independent vote that is going to decide these elections, including mine. So if we can motivate those people who might have said to themselves, well, I didn't vote last time, maybe I, I don't know, it's the midterms. I don't care. We're trying to raise the consciousness that everything's on the line in this election. You've heard it before, but it never has meant quite what it means this time," Coleman said.

Both the Senate and governor's races have been highly competitive, bringing cash and big names into Ohio.

Last week, President Trump held a campaign rally in Youngstown promoting Republican Senator Jon Husted and GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

And now, former President Barack Obama is set to visit Cleveland October 24th to shore up support for Democratic candidates in the Senate and governor's races. He is set to appear with Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton next Saturday.

"Barack Obama coming, that's an interesting choice because in our survey, he's the only elected official who has a net positive favorability rating. And so clearly that move is to motivate Democrats, especially, you know, medium to lower propensity Democrats to come out to vote," Jackson said.