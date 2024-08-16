Watch Now
Ohio extends SNAP replacement benefits deadline

Users can apply up until Sept. 5
Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services
Ohio has extended the deadline for eligible SNAP users to apply for replacement benefits of lost food due to recent power outages to Sept. 5, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder.

SNAP users in the following counties who are eligible have until the new deadline to apply:

Ashtabula
Cuyahoga
Geauga
Lake
Lorain
Portage
Summit
Trumbull

CLICK HEREfor the application and HERE for more information.

“We have secured a federal waiver that will help SNAP recipients who were impacted by the recent widespread power outages in northeast Ohio,” said Damschroder. “This waiver increases the window for seeking reimbursement of benefits from 10 to 30 days.”

