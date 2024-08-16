Ohio extends SNAP replacement benefits deadline

Ohio has extended the deadline for eligible SNAP users to apply for replacement benefits of lost food due to recent power outages to Sept. 5, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder.

SNAP users in the following counties who are eligible have until the new deadline to apply:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Portage

Summit

Trumbull

for the application and for more information.

“We have secured a federal waiver that will help SNAP recipients who were impacted by the recent widespread power outages in northeast Ohio,” said Damschroder. “This waiver increases the window for seeking reimbursement of benefits from 10 to 30 days.”

