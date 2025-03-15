Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urges NASA Headquarters to move to Cleveland

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called for NASA Headquarters to be relocated to the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland in a letter to President Donald Trump.

In his letter he sent Friday, DeWine cited that it is an ideal time to relocate the headquarters and Cleveland would be a more economical location.

DeWine noted that Ohio was the birthplace of aviation and "the heart of America's aerospace industry," with the Air Force Research Laboratory at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and a newly designated hub of Aerospace and Defense Innovation located in Ohio.

"Ohio's research and development capabilities are unmatched in the Nation," DeWine said in the letter. "Moving the NASA HQ to Ohio would provide an exciting opportunity to capitalize on the synergy between the Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command and NASA Glenn Research Center."

In his letter, he said the move would align with the Trump Administration's efforts to decentralize federal agencies, and Cleveland would offer a lower cost of living and operating expenses than Washington, D.C., where the headquarters are currently located.

"Placing NASA HQ in Cleveland would reinforce Ohio as an international leader in both space exploration and aeronautics innovation," DeWine said in his letter. "I urge the Administration and NASA leadership to place NASA Headquarters in Ohio — the 'Heart of it All!'"