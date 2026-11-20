MASSILLON, Ohio. — A growing debate over fairness in Ohio high school athletics is gaining momentum, as a proposal to separate public and private schools in postseason competition heads toward a statewide vote and a new investigation involving Massillon football puts recruiting rules under scrutiny.

The two developments are renewing questions about competitive balance, recruiting, and whether public and private schools have an equal opportunity to compete for state championships.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that it had received a completed petition from several Northeast Ohio public schools, led by the Suburban League, forcing a referendum vote on whether public and non-public schools should compete in separate postseason tournaments.

The vote is scheduled for May 1-15, 2027.

Each OHSAA member school's principal will cast one vote, with a simple majority needed for approval.

There are currently 691 public schools and 121 non-public schools in the OHSAA.

Supporters of separation argue that private schools have a different competitive landscape because they can enroll students from outside traditional public school district boundaries.

They say that difference can create an uneven playing field, particularly when it comes to building competitive athletic programs.

The OHSAA, however, has cautioned that separating the tournaments could bring unintended consequences, including divisions with fewer schools and significant differences in enrollment.

The association has also pointed to its existing competitive-balance system, which adjusts tournament placements for certain sports based on factors beyond a school's enrollment.

According to OHSAA data, public schools won 66% of state championships in sports using competitive-balance adjustments from fall 2017 through spring 2026. Non-public schools won 34%.

The debate is also resurfacing as the OHSAA investigates allegations of recruiting violations involving two Massillon Washington football players.

OHSAA suspends Massillon football brothers amid recruiting investigation

The OHSAA has suspended brothers Brayton and Brydon Feister from athletic participation while it investigates alleged recruiting violations connected to their transfer from Archbishop Hoban to Massillon in May 2026.

The association announced the suspensions Nov. 19, saying they could remain in effect for up to 30 days while the investigation continues.

Sports Petition seeking separate public, private state tournaments submitted to OHSAA

According to the OHSAA, investigators obtained documentation showing that within approximately three weeks of the students' transfer, their family acquired a residence and two vehicles of significant value.

The source of the money used for those purchases, including whether any third-party financial assistance or other benefits were provided, is now part of the investigation.

The OHSAA is also examining information presented during an Oct. 6 court proceeding in which the family indicated that multiple school districts had contacted them while the brothers were attending Archbishop Hoban.

The association says its investigation began in mid-October and has involved multiple requests for information and supporting documentation.

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said the association takes allegations of recruiting and impermissible benefits seriously and has a responsibility to investigate before reaching a final determination.

Massillon City Schools has cooperated with the OHSAA's requests for information, according to the association.

The suspensions do not represent a final finding that Massillon or the Feister family violated recruiting rules.

What happens next?

The two developments put Ohio high school athletics at the center of a renewed conversation about fairness and competitive balance.

OHSAA member schools will vote on the public-private separation proposal May 1-15, 2027.

Local Sports 'Negative unintended consequences' | OHSAA responds to state tournament petition Mike Dyer

If approved, separate postseason tournaments would begin with the 2028-29 school year.

The OHSAA Board of Directors would determine the number of divisions for public and non-public schools in each sport.

The proposal would also eliminate the current competitive balance process.

Meanwhile, the investigation involving the Feister brothers remains ongoing, with the OHSAA continuing to review the circumstances surrounding their transfer and the family's significant purchases.

For now, neither issue has a final resolution, but both could have significant implications for the future of high school sports across Ohio.