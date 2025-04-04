Ohio House budget proposal could slash public library funding by $100 Million

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A budget proposed by the Ohio House of Representatives could cut state funding for public libraries by millions, leaving many libraries worried.

Right now, public libraries receive funding from the Public Library Fund. While Governor Mike DeWine wants to increase the amount libraries receive, the Ohio House of Representatives wants to eliminate the fund and create a different distribution system, which could result in a $100 million cut.

Public libraries offer a variety of services, including workforce development, early childhood education, and senior services. However, potential funding cuts have libraries questioning what they will be able to do.

“It would affect the programming that we could offer. It could affect our collections, the materials,” said Kim DeNero, the Deputy Director of Cleveland Heights-University Heights (OH) public library.

For Cleveland Heights Public Library, 25% of their budget comes from state dollars.

“For us, that equates to about three to $3.5 million a year,” said DeNero.

For Cleveland Public Library, it’s 40%. However, the budget changes proposed by the Ohio House of Representatives could cut funding for Ohio’s public libraries by $100 million.

“We're projecting a cut of 11% approximately to our budget,” said Dr. Shenise Johnson Thomas, Cleveland public library chief of external relations and development.

Additionally, within the House bill, lawmakers are pushing to restrict any books in the teen section that address sexual orientation or gender identity. This would require anyone under 18 to have parental permission or be accompanied by a parent to access those books.

Parents have differing opinions on the move.

“You have to be a certain age to vote right, why not be a certain age to look at material like that I don't see anything wrong with that,” said Kevin White.

“Kids under age 18 already have their own thoughts on this, so the idea of restricting them from learning more about what they might be feeling or what their friends might be feeling, no, I don't think it's particularly helpful,” said Megan Lubber.

Libraries are uncertain about what these changes might look like.

“That would be very tough from a practical standpoint,” DeNero continued. “It goes against our belief, our strong, ingrained beliefs and intellectual freedom, that anyone can come and get materials for themselves.”

“We will have to learn to see what that all means. Public libraries have always been a place of access to everyone, information to everyone,” said Dr. Johnson-Thomas

But they do know that if they don’t comply, it could affect their funding.

It's not a done deal yet. The budget still needs to be voted on by the House and the Senate, then sent to Governor DeWine.