Ohio House OKs bill on babies born alive after abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt would face criminal penalties under legislation that cleared the Republican-run Ohio House Wednesday.

The bill also would require physicians to report cases of babies born alive after abortion procedures and bar clinics from working with doctors who teach at state-funded hospitals and medical schools.

Abortion rights advocates said the bill threatens the operations of some of Ohio's last remaining clinics.

Abortion foes praised the measure as vital to ensuring the safety of babies born alive after abortions.

