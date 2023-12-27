Ohio Lottery mobile cashing and prize cashing over $599 unavailable due to 'cybersecurity incident'

If you've won an Ohio Lottery prize of $599 or higher and have been unable to cash it, it's because of a cybersecurity incident that happened on Dec. 24, lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Mobile cashing and prize cashing aren't currently available online or at any of the lottery's "Super Retailers," which can typically cash out prizes over $599. Additionally, Keno, Lucky One, and EZPlay Progressive jackpots are unavailable on the lottery's website and app. It's unknown when those services will resume, but officials said they will provide updates as soon as it changes.

However, you can still redeem your prizes by mailing your claims to the Ohio Lottery Central Office. CLICK HERE for more information.

"We immediately commenced an internal investigation. That investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing," lottery officials stated on a page on the website about the incident. "We are working as quickly as we can to determine the scope and impact of the incident. We appreciate your understanding as we work through this issue."

Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information was released.