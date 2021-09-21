Ohio Means Jobs Geauga County hosts social services job fair later this month

CHARDON, Ohio — Are you a Geauga County resident looking for a job in social services? An upcoming job fair could be the career boost you need.

The job fair is a collaboration between OhioMeansJobs and Geauga County.

Local employers are looking to fill the following positions:

Case managers

Counselors

Social workers

Care providers

Administrative assistants

Drivers

Therapists

Intake specialists

Program assistants

Youth-care workers and more

The job fair will be held on Sept. 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 470 Center Street (Building 8 conference room), in Chardon. You can also attend online here.

CLICK HERE for more information or call 440-285-1116.

