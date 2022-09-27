Ohio Pint Day 2022 welcomes 12 new participating breweries in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Ohio Pint Day is Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 180 breweries across the state with 34 right here in Northeast Ohio. Ohio Pint Day is a fundraiser supporting Ohio Craft Brewers Association whose mission is to create diversity and promote unity.

Every year there is an exclusive, limited-edition collectible pint glass available to purchase at the participating breweries. One dollar from from every glass will be donated to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

This year's glass was designed by Juan Vergara, co-owner of Pulpo Beer Company in Willoughby. In regards to the design, Vergara said, "with every struggle the hospitality industry has been through in the past couple of years and as it continues to this day, we shall never forget that lending a helping hand between all of us and sharing our misfortunes and accomplishments we can all survive and overcome."

Craft beer lovers are encouraged to grab an Ohio On Tap brewery passport and will be able to get an additional stamp for purchasing the glass. Find more information on the passport here.

Participating breweries in Greater Cleveland:

Avon Brewing Company

Blue Monkey Brewing Co.

Bookhouse Brewing

Boss Dog Brewing

The Brew Kettle – Amherst

The Brew Kettle – Mentor

The Brew Kettle – Strongsville

BrewDog Cleveland Outpost

Brick and Barrel

Broadview Brewing Company

Bummin’ Beaver Brewery

The Butcher & the Brewer

Collision Bend Brewing Company

Double Wing Brewing

ESP Brewing Company

Fat Head’s Brewery & Beer Hall

Ghost Tree Brewing

Goldhorn Brewery

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Immigrant Son Brewery

Masthead Brewing Co.

Noble Beast Brewing

North High Brewing – Ohio City

Pulpo Beer Company

Railroad Brewing Company

Saucy Brew Works – Ohio City

Saucy Brew Works – Pinecrest

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sibling Revelry Brewing

Southern Tier Brewing Company

Terrestrial Brewing

Unplugged Brewing Company

Working Class Brewery

ZZ’s Big Top Brewing

