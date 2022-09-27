Ohio Pint Day 2022 welcomes 12 new participating breweries in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Ohio Pint Day is Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 180 breweries across the state with 34 right here in Northeast Ohio. Ohio Pint Day is a fundraiser supporting Ohio Craft Brewers Association whose mission is to create diversity and promote unity.
Every year there is an exclusive, limited-edition collectible pint glass available to purchase at the participating breweries. One dollar from from every glass will be donated to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.
This year's glass was designed by Juan Vergara, co-owner of Pulpo Beer Company in Willoughby. In regards to the design, Vergara said, "with every struggle the hospitality industry has been through in the past couple of years and as it continues to this day, we shall never forget that lending a helping hand between all of us and sharing our misfortunes and accomplishments we can all survive and overcome."
Craft beer lovers are encouraged to grab an Ohio On Tap brewery passport and will be able to get an additional stamp for purchasing the glass. Find more information on the passport here.
Participating breweries in Greater Cleveland:
Avon Brewing Company
Blue Monkey Brewing Co.
Bookhouse Brewing
Boss Dog Brewing
The Brew Kettle – Amherst
The Brew Kettle – Mentor
The Brew Kettle – Strongsville
BrewDog Cleveland Outpost
Brick and Barrel
Broadview Brewing Company
Bummin’ Beaver Brewery
The Butcher & the Brewer
Collision Bend Brewing Company
Double Wing Brewing
ESP Brewing Company
Fat Head’s Brewery & Beer Hall
Ghost Tree Brewing
Goldhorn Brewery
Great Lakes Brewing Company
Immigrant Son Brewery
Masthead Brewing Co.
Noble Beast Brewing
North High Brewing – Ohio City
Pulpo Beer Company
Railroad Brewing Company
Saucy Brew Works – Ohio City
Saucy Brew Works – Pinecrest
Schnitz Ale Brewery
Sibling Revelry Brewing
Southern Tier Brewing Company
Terrestrial Brewing
Unplugged Brewing Company
Working Class Brewery
ZZ’s Big Top Brewing
