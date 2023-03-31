Ohio politicians react to former President Trump’s indictment

Politicians from around the state of Ohio reacted to the indictment of former President Trump on Thursday night.

Matt Dolan released a statement:

There is little doubt that the actions taken today in New York are politically motivated. Let there be no mistake, Democrats and the media want to make 2024 about nothing more than endless investigations and show trials. We need a Republican nominee that will defeat Sherrod Brown, not someone who willfully plays into his hands. My focus is on offering solutions to the challenges confronting Ohio. Period. That’s how I best serve my constituents and how I will beat Sherrod Brown, so we can get to work on reducing inflation, countering rising threats posed by China, securing the border and restoring trust in the rule of law. Matt Dolan

Lieutenant Governor Husted did not provide a comment when requested.

Rep. Joyce Beatty released this statement:

No person — not even a former President — is above the law.



#JusticeForAll Rep. Joyce Beatty @RepBeatty

Rep. Jim Jordan released this Tweet:

Outrageous. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 30, 2023

Senator J.D. Vance released this Tweet:

A week ago a video circulated of a lunatic harassing a family on a New York subway. He hurled racial slurs (the family was white) and threatened them. Alvin Bragg thinks that man should walk free and Donald Trump should go to jail for a fake misdemeanor. It’s despicable. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) March 30, 2023

He also released this statement:

"Today’s indictment of President Trump is political persecution masquerading as law," said Senator Vance. "Donald Trump is the former President of the United States, the leader of our nation’s political opposition, and the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024. Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict him is blatant election interference and a direct assault on the tens of millions of Americans who support him. To make matters worse, this entire charade is predicated on an unprecedented, doomed-to-fail legal theory and a baseless misdemeanor charge from seven years ago. While the radical left continues their obsession with harassing Donald Trump, the American people are suffering. Families are struggling to put food on the table, violent crime is running rampant in our cities, and thousands have been poisoned by the fentanyl pouring across our southern border. Instead of working to improve the lives of the Americans they are supposed to represent, the ruling party is focused on kneecapping their greatest threat in the next election. The American people will see this for exactly what it is: a grave miscarriage of justice. Senator J.D. Vance

Congressman Max Miller released this Tweet:

The American people should see this indictment for what it truly is: A politically motivated prosecution by a DA who is pursuing Donald Trump for political reasons. — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) March 30, 2023

Secretary Frank LaRose released this statement on Twitter:

Record-setting crime wave tearing Manhattan apart, but this is the DA's focus? What a joke.



This is what happens when liberal activists take over the mechanisms we use to deliver justice. America is fed up. — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) March 31, 2023

