Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown urges President Joe Biden to exit race

Friday afternoon, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement urging President Joe Biden to end his campaign.

Brown said Ohioans have reached out to him regarding a number of issues in Ohio, resulting in Brown's stance on Biden's campaign for re-election.

Here is Brown's full statement:

Over the last few weeks, I've heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban. These are the issues Ohioans care about and it is my job to keep fighting for them.



I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign.

Brown is the fourth democratic senator to publicly urge Biden to exit from the race.

Shortly after Brown's statement, Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno released his own statement:

If Joe Biden is unfit to run, he is unfit to serve. I am formally calling on Joe Biden to resign the Presidency because his continued presence in the situation room is a national security threat. I hope Senator Brown will join me," said Moreno. "Make no mistake, Brown was fully aware of Joe Biden's mental decline, covered it up, and used Biden as a vessel to pass the most liberal agenda in American history.