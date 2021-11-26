Ohio State Highway Patrol introduces new vehicle with portable scales to weigh commercial vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working to reduce weight violations by commercial vehicles on Ohio roads and is introducing a new patrol vehicle to help.

The new patrol vehicle carries portable scales that can weight commercial vehicles in areas where stationary platform scales are not available.

OSHP said that the new scale trucks aim to combat overweight violations across the state.

Those violations can cause crashes and damage to Ohio roadways, troopers said.

A new Patrol vehicle is being introduced, which carries portable scales for the weighing of commercial vehicles where stationary platform scales are not present. The new scale trucks will be tackling overweight violations across Ohio, which can cause crashes and roadway damage. pic.twitter.com/KzfcA5KaCW — Ohio State Highway Patrol (@OSHP) November 26, 2021

