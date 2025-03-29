Watch Now
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Wakeman Township

An 88 year old man suffered fatal injuries
Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk Post is investigating a car crash in Wakeman Township, Huron County, that left an 88-year-old man from Cleveland Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:59 p.m. on State Route 303 near Butler Road. The 88-year-old man was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse westbound on SR 303, while a 70-year-old man from Grafton in a 2017 Toyota Tundra traveled eastbound.

OHSP said the 88-year-old man went left of the center of the road and struck the 70-year-old man's car head-on.

The 88-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at Fisher Titus Medical Center. The 70-year-old man had minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Mercy Health- Allen Hospital in Oberlin.

OHSP said the 88-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that the crash remains under investigation.

