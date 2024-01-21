Watch Now
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating a fatal car fire in Geneva Township

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 21, 2024
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post is investigating a fatal car fire that took place in Geneva Township on Sunday.

According to the OSHP, troopers responded to Lake Road shortly after 1 a.m. to find a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, an occupant was found dead in the driver's seat. The vehicle appeared to be disabled partially in the roadway at the time of the fire, police said.

The care is under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post is asking anyone with information to contact 440-969-1155.

