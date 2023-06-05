Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for suspect and vehicle involved in May 9 shooting

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Milan Post and Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver in connection with a shooting on May 9 on the Ohio Turnpike near Route 4 in Groton Township.

The victim, who was uninjured, described the man to be 35 to 40 years old, wearing a hat and driving a white four-door sedan, OSHP said.

Troopers responded to a call about shots being fired during a road rage incident, OSHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milan Post at 440-234-2096.

