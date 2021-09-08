Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 12 fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 12 fatal traffic crashes which claimed 12 lives over the Labor Day Holiday, according to provisional data.

Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.

A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday, September 3 at 12 a.m. and ended Monday, September 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Fatal crashes were reported in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Summit and Stark counties.

“What all of those contributing circumstances have as far as crashes go, They're all preventable. Each one of them,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “If folks just make better decisions, we can lessen some of the tragedies that we're seeing."

The Labor Day weekend marks the end of the “100 deadliest days,” a period of time spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day that marks the most dangerous on the roadways.

During the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 13 fatal crashes that killed 15 people. Ten of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs, while six fatalities were among unbelted individuals. Troopers also made 545 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

During Labor Day weekends in both 2018 and 2019, there were 12 people killed in crashes across the state.

The 100 days only represent 27% of the calendar year, but they account for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes and deaths.

