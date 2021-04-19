Ohio State Highway Patrol sending troopers to Minnesota after weekend of protests

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will send a group of state troopers to Minnesota after the state’s governor requested additional assistance in response to protests to the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by officer Kim Potter after she mistakenly reached for her gun instead of her Taser, officials said.

A spokesperson for the OSHP said a decision has been made to send a contingent of Ohio troopers to assist law enforcement in Minnesota.

The OSHP did not have any further information on how many troopers or resources that will be sent.

Since Wright’s death, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest the fatal police shooting, some of which grew violent with reports of local businesses being vandalized and looted.

Some journalists covering the protests say officers have harassed and assaulted them despite a federal order to leave them alone.

Scott Wasserman, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said 136 people were arrested during Friday night’s protests, according to ABC News.

According to ABC News, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright issued a temporary restraining order Friday prohibiting police at the protests in Brooklyn Center from arresting journalists or using force against them, including flash-bang grenades, nonlethal projectiles, pepper spray and batons, unless they know the person committed a crime.

