Ohio State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Vermilion; speed, alcohol 'believed factors'

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Hubert, North Carolina.

According to officials, at around 3 a.m. this morning, Tristin Gibson drove a beige 2011 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on US-6 near Decatur Street in Vermilion when he lost control of the car. Gibson drove into the opposite lane of travel, striking a utility pole and coming to a rest after also striking a home.

Gibson died as a result of his injuries sustained from the crash, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 24-year-old man from Panama City, Florida Garrett Anderson was a passenger and sustained serious injuries, officials said. He is being treated for his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland. Anderson was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials believe that alcohol and speed were a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

