Ohio State QB CJ Stroud announces he will enter 2023 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud announced on Twitter Monday morning that he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The announcement comes weeks after the Buckeyes lost by one to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Stroud, however, had a stellar performance, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound, California native is in his third year at Ohio State. Stroud was one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in 2021 and 2022 and is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. He was also a two-time Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year.

