Ohio teachers, both current and retired, share concerns over STRS Ohio pension fund

CLEVELAND — Some of Ohio's current and retired teachers continue to ask serious question about the health of the State Teachers' Retirement System of Ohio, better known as STRS.

Teachers like Terry Caskey, who has worked 25 years with the Parma school system, told News 5 she appalled to learn state data indicated STRS posted a $5.3 billion fund loss in 2022, while issuing $10 million in staff bonuses.

Caskey said the data was even more concerning when considering the cost of living adjustments, or COLA's were suspended for more than 150,000 retired Ohio teachers for five years starting in 2017. In 2012, the qualifying retirement numbers was moved form 30 years to 35 years.

“They explained to us moving the qualifying age to 35 years was more about the baby boomers and they were living longer so we had to kick in, but really I believe it has come down to mismanagement of funds over time," Caskey said. “STRS is a fiduciary and they have a responsibility first to the teachers, the actives and the retirees. If they’re not okay, then nobody should be receiving any bonuses.”

The announced $5.3 billion in STRS losses again had the Ohio Retired Teachers Association Executive Director Robin Rayfield demand reform. Rayfield testified at the Feb. 14 State Board of Education meeting, calling for change on how STRS bonus benchmarks are determined. Rayfield has also asked for more investment transparency from STRS after he said it refused to release crucial documents on it's investing teacher contributions.

“It’s is an unequivocal fact that Ohio teachers have the worst pension deal in America," Rayfield said. “The loss wasn’t $3 billion it was $5.3 billion. So we pay bonuses before the numbers have been verified, then numbers come and they’re always worse and the bonuses have been paid.”

Edward Siedle, president of Benchmark Financial Services, was hired by the retired teachers association in 2021 to perform a forensic analysis of the $100 billion teachers fund. Siedle said STRS refused to produce key investment documents so a lawsuit was filed against STRS for alleged violation of Ohio's pubic records act.

“Ohio retired teachers reached out to me because I had written this book called 'Who Stole My Pension,'" Siedle said. “These state and local pensions are not being transparent, they are misrepresenting their investment performance, making it look better than it really, and the risks that they’re taking are much greater than the teachers are aware.”

Siedle agrees reform is needed in how bonuses are issued at STRS.

"The benchmarks here are hysterical, because they’re not benchmarks at all," Siedle said. “The pension fund investment staff is judged against their own performance so they basically can never lose.”

STRS defended its performance and issued the following statement for our story:

In a recent special audit, of 29 allegations reviewed, the Auditor of State found only two with merit. Both were related to audits commissioned by the Ohio Retirement Study Council. Quoting from the special audit report, “STRS’ organizational structure, control environment and operations are suitably designed and well monitored, both internally and by independent experts.”



Over the past five years, STRS Ohio’s total fund annualized net return was 6.98%.



Over the past three years, the total fund annualized net return was 6.51%.



So far this fiscal year (2023), STRS Ohio’s total fund net return is 4.5%.



STRS Ohio investments ranked in the top 10% of public funds examined by an independent consultant for not only the past three and five years, but for the past seven- and 10-year periods—all at lower average risk than its peers.



The average new STRS Ohio retiree is 63 years old, receives a pension of nearly $55,000 a year, and he or she has access to the STRS Ohio health care plan. STRS Ohio continues to diligently—and successfully—partner with our members in helping to build retirement security





News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Overnight

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.