Ohioans can now add their IDs, driver's licenses to Apple Wallet

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governer Jon Husted announced Wednesday that Ohioans can now add their licenses and ID cards to their Apple Wallets.

This feature can be used at select businesses, select apps and at the Transportation Security Administration, they said in a news release.

Additionally, Ohio launched a free age verification app for businesses, allowing them to accept mobile driver's licenses and IDs, the release said.

“Ohio has always been a leader in innovation, and now we are the fifth state in the country that gives residents the option to securely add their driver’s license to Apple Wallet,” DeWine said in a statement. “This is another example of how Ohio is using technology to better serve its customers and residents.”

Businesses can download the Ohio Mobile ID Check to begin the process of accepting this form of identification, the release said.

