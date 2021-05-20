Ohioans filed 17,472 initial jobless claims last week, ODJFS says

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the week of Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15, Ohioans filed 17,472 initial jobless claims, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 61 weeks was more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

The highest total of unemployment claims was reported on April 25, 2020, when 869,222 Ohioans filed for unemployment.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Last week, Ohioans filed 228,061 continued jobless claims last week, which was 548,241 fewer than the peak last year. During the same time, 149,020 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over the last 61 weeks, the ODJFS distributed $11.6 billion in PUA payments to over 1.1 million Ohioans.

