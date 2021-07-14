Ohioans with unemployment overpayments can apply for waivers to absolve repayment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who claimed unemployment but received overpayments at no fault of their own can now apply for waivers that would, if approved, absolve them from repaying the funds to the state, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Unemployment claimants with non-fraud overpayments can request the waivers. If a claimant qualifies for a waiver and already repaid the funds, money will be returned to them.

ODJFS has already started to notify individuals who are potentially eligible both by mail and electronically to provide detail instructions for how to apply.

While the applications are being accepted, some Ohioans have had issues applying so far.

"I was looking on the PUA with this constituent and the information is not there for them to be able to apply yet. So I'm hopeful. I'm thinking that they're probably doing an update with the system to catch all that," said Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo).

ODJFS said the website was down for repairs on Tuesday but should be back up Wednesday. The department also said that applicants should continue to check their PUA account inbox for a document from them.

The applications will be reviewed and approved later this summer, ODJFS said.

According to ODJFS, portions of overpayments including the weekly $600 and $300 payments that were previously available from the federal stimulus legislation as well as Trade, SharedWork Ohio and other types of unemployment benefits may be eligible for waivers.

