Ohio's Missing Persons Working Group aims to bring home loved ones who vanished

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine created a new group to look at how cases of missing persons are investigated and offer recommendations for improvement.

Members of the new Missing Persons Working Group will review and study Ohio’s resources and response to adult and juvenile missing persons cases, including database usage, law enforcement staffing and training, and investigation best practices.

“Every life is valuable, which is why it is important to take these cases seriously,” said DeWine.

The group is already starting to develop recommendations to improve how law enforcement searches for missing Ohioans.

“I’ve asked this group to examine different components of missing persons investigations to determine if the process can be improved. The ultimate goal here is to bring more missing people home safely,” DeWine said when the working group was formed in January.

There isn’t a day that goes by that Bill Hodge doesn’t think about his brother Michael.

“I don’t want anyone to ever forget him,” Hodge said.

Michael Hodge was last seen in Cleveland riding his bike on West 172nd Street near Puritas Avenue on March 6, 2004.

“We haven’t had any answers in over 21 years,” Hodge said.

The Missing Persons Working Group comprises law enforcement, families and advocates for Ohioans who have vanished.

“I went down there and spoke at their first meeting to kind of give the family perspective,” said Linda Summers.

Summers's step-granddaughter, Ashley Summers, disappeared from Cleveland in July 2007.

“No answers, no closure, it’s just a mystery,” Summers said.

DeWine is hoping this group will come up with recommendations that will get missing people home faster and safer.

“Things need to be done on a missing persons case immediately,” said U.S. Deputy Marshal Vincent Piccoli.

Piccoli and U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott are among those in the working group.

“There are certain things on the state level now resource-wise wise that are available that people weren’t aware of, certain departments and agencies,” said Piccoli. “So, just like the basic knowledge that has come from that this working group has been huge,” he said.

The Missing Persons Working Group's final meeting is next week, and recommendations are expected at the end of April.