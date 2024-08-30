Ohio's oldest fair is in this Northeast Ohio community

BURTON, Ohio — Ohio’s oldest continuously running county fair has been carrying on traditions in Geauga County for more than two centuries. In its 202nd year, the Great Geauga County Fair promises to balance fair classics with modern amenities.

“It’s a part of your Labor Day weekend and so it’s something we all look forward to,” said Karen Schaedlich, who was attending the fair Friday with her children.

Leah Schaedlich added, “I like all the rides, the games.”

The midway thrills, agricultural attractions and fair food mark summer’s unofficial end for many families.

“We enjoy the animals and we enjoy the atmosphere. It’s just fun,” said Linda Wiser. “And we love the ice cream.”

“It’s the best fair in Ohio,” said Jake Bush of Bush Concessions.

The state’s best fair may be a matter of opinion, but the Geauga County Fair holds the distinction of being the state’s oldest continuous fair.

Its beginning is officially linked to the one-day “Fair and Cattle Show” held in October 1823. The fair’s website says it featured an exhibit of agricultural and domestic products. Livestock were displayed in rail pens built on Chardon Square.

“I started at 3 years old, making chains at the cotton candy trailer,” Bush laughed.

He’s the fourth generation of his family to work at the fair. His great-grandfather started as a vendor 75 years ago, before the fair was in its current location at the fairgrounds.

“He had a projector and he went around showing silent movies and selling popcorn. Then he bought food trailers and went from there,” he said.

The family now runs 11 food stands, including “Pat’s Italian Sausage,” named for his grandmother and “Jake’s Lemonade,” named for his grandfather.

“When my grandma was still running the trailer herself, there were people who’d come up who’d been buying from her since they were little kids,” Bush recalled.

Now, new generations are carrying on old traditions.

“She leads well,” said Benjamin Mitchell, 10, while he showed News 5 his cow Sam.

The dairy cow earned Mitchell the Dairy Grand Champion trophy at the fair.

“Now I can say I won it too because last year my sister got it,” he said.

While not everything at the fair is a competition, leaders there said they believe they have one of the most supportive communities, and it’s contributed to the fair’s 200-year success.

“We have a very strong community, a strong community of volunteers, the staff, the director… everyone just works so hard to make our fair look amazing,” said fair secretary Meg Noah.

You can find a full schedule, list of attractions and other information about the Geauga County Fair by clicking here.